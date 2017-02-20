Keith Buscio Joins Provident Bank As Assistant Vice President, Director Of Public Relations

Provident Bank has named Keith Buscio Assistant Vice President,

Director of Public Relations. In this position, Buscio will be responsible for executing Provident’s public relations strategy, expanding and enhancing the Bank’s image in the marketplace, and managing its reputation to ensure it is consistent with the organization’s brand promise of commitment.

“We are excited to add Keith to our team. His many years of experience in financial services, extensive knowledge of the marketplace, and strong background in marketing and communications will greatly enhance our public relations efforts,” said Rob Capozzoli, First Vice President, Director of Marketing, Provident Bank.

Prior to joining Provident Bank, Buscio was Vice President, Marketing and Communications with Santander Bank. Buscio, a resident of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, holds a master’s degree from Georgian Court University and bachelor’s degree from Monmouth University.

“I am delighted to be part of an organization that is firmly committed to supporting the communities it serves. Provident has a long history of helping consumers and businesses,” said Buscio.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, (www.provident.bank) a community-oriented bank offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.50 billion as of December 31, 2016. With $6.55 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company.