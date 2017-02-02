Executive Order Provides Detailed Policy Preventing City Resources from being Used on Federal Immigration Enforcement

Jersey City is One of the Most Diverse Cities in the Nation with 40 percent of Population Foreign Born; Executive Order to be a model for other Cities in New Jersey and the Nation

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop will be joined by members of the City Council and immigration advocates tomorrow to sign an executive order re-affirming the city’s Sanctuary Cities status and outlining a detailed policy on the matter for the Police Department and other city departments and agencies who work with the immigrant community. As one of the most diverse cities in the nation, with 40 percent of the population foreign born, the executive order establishes a firm policy preventing city resources from being used on the enforcement of federal immigration law and will serve as a model for other cities in New Jersey and the nation. The policy was drafted in partnership with a coalition of immigration advocates including the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, the ACLU of New Jersey, American Friends Service Committee and Make the Road New Jersey.

