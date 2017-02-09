Jersey City Prepares February 9th, 2017 Winter Storm

Expected to Bring up to 12 inches of Snow With Aggressive Snow Removal Plan; OEM Center Activated & Crews Remain Operational Throughout Storm

DPW to Deploy 64 Pieces of Equipment and 4,000 Tons of Salt Available

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with the Department of Public Works, are preparing for a significant winter storm February 9th, 2017 that may bring up to a foot of snow to the area with an aggressive snow removal plan, with 64 crews deploying in the overnight and throughout the duration of the storm.

“We have crews coming in early and will have more than 60 salt spreaders and plows and 4,000 tons of salt so we can clear the roadways quickly and efficiently,” said Mayor Fulop. “We are also asking that residents who do not need to drive to please stay off the roads and also avoid parking at corners or double parking, as this greatly slows down snow removal operations.”

The Jersey City OEM Command Center will be operational overnight and throughout the storm, as will the DPW Snow Command Center. OEM and DPW officials will be closely monitoring and tracking the storm to best coordinate snow-removal operations.

Beginning in the early hours tomorrow morning, around 3 a.m., DPW will have 64 pieces of equipment – plows & spreaders – working the storm as part of their snow removal operations across the city. The city has more than 4,000 tons of salt available, and in addition to the salt storage site on Linden Avenue at the DPW compound, has two additional storage sites, including one added last year that can service the Heights and parts of downtown.

**Street sweeping and alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for tomorrow, Thursday, February 9th, 2017, however, garage pickup for tonight and tomorrow remain on schedule.**

The City’s Congregant lunch sites for seniors will be closed tomorrow, however, Meals on Wheels will be delivering, although may be delayed due to the weather. The City’s two senior centers – The Maureen Collier Center on Bergen and Ege Avenue and the Joseph Connors Center on Paterson Street – will both be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as warming centers as needed.

Residents are reminded to NOT PARK within 25 feet of an intersection and to not double park. Doing so only hampers the efforts of crews plowing and salting streets. All vehicles parked within 25 feet of an intersection may be ticketed or towed. If possible, residents are asked to not park on main thoroughfares, so that DPW can remove snow from curb-to-curb.

Following the storm, residents are reminded to NOT shovel snow into the street and should clear sidewalks in front of their property of snow and ice in accordance with municipal ordinance.

For additional updates, please visit the city website at www.jerseycitynj.gov or the Official City of Jersey City Facebook page or on Twitter @JC_GOV.