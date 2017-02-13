Jersey City Man Sought Keyshaun Wiggins Arrest Warrant Issued In Hoboken Murder

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the January 24, 2017 murder of Adrian Rivera of Hoboken.

Keyshaun Wiggins, age 18, of Jersey City has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.2C:11-3; two counts of Felony Murder in violation of N.J.S. 2C:11-3; Armed Robbery in violation of N.J.S. 2C:15-1; Armed Burglary in violation of N.J.S. 2C:18-2; Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-5; and Hindering Apprehension in violation of N.J.S.2C:29-3.

Anyone with information as to the current whereabouts of Keyshaun Wiggins is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential. Wiggins should not be approached and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On January 24, 2017, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Hoboken Police Officers were dispatched to 300 Marshall Drive in Hoboken on a 911 call of possible gun shots in the area. Upon arrival officers found the victim in an apartment at that location with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

Rivera, who lived in the apartment, was immediately transported to Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 3:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, Khalif Geiger, age 20, of Jersey City and a 17-year-old juvenile from Jersey City were arrested for the murder of Rivera by detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department. They were each charged with Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary, Hindering Apprehension and several Firearm offenses.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate this case with assistance from the Hoboken Police Department.

The above charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent untilproven guilty. R.P.C.3.6(b)(6).

For full details, view this message on the web.