Jersey City to Hold Induction Ceremony for 31 High School Students Participating in Jersey City Youth Counsel Justice Program 

Goal of the Program is to Reduce Juvenile Delinquency through Peer Involvement

Mayor Steven M. Fulop, members of the City Council, and members of the Jersey City justice community will join together with 31 high school students who are the first class of Jersey City Youth Counsel participants at their induction ceremony at City Hall.

The Jersey City Youth Counsel (JCYC) program, is an innovative peer-based model that will train youth to hear low-level, real-life cases involving their peers to prevent future involvement in the criminal justice system. Jersey City is the second city in the state to launch a youth court program and joins more than 1,150 youth courts operating in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The students, who come from 12 different high schools, have completed 45 hours of classroom training and 15 hours of mock court training, preparing them to serve as judge, jury and advocate for their peers. Training sessions covered topics such as criminal justice, critical thinking, public speaking, consensus building and decision-making. Guest speakers included judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, police officers, and social workers.

Like other youth courts nationally, the goal of Jersey City’s Youth Counsel program is to use positive peer mentoring to ensure that young people who have committed minor offenses learn accountability and repair the harm caused by their actions. The program will provide after-school employment opportunities and training for youth to serve as jurors, judges and advocates.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 280 Grove Street

Who: Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop

Jersey City Municipal Council

Deputy Mayor Vivian Brady-Phillips

31 High School Students from 12 different high schools