Hudson County Community College Releases New Non-Traditional Programs Spring 2017 Catalog

Hudson County Community College’s division of Non Traditional Programs has released a new catalog online for the Spring 2017 semester! Hudson County Community College provides residents of Hudson County with personal enrichment and professional development opportunities through their Non Traditional Programs Division. Participants may attend programs in person or online. Some classes offered help you gain experience in Culinary Arts, English as a Second Language, Professional & Career Development, Business & Entrepreneurship, Computer Proficiency, Test Prep, and more! Classes are provided by the Center for Business & Industry (CBI), Community Education, and Evening, Weekend & Off-Site Programs.

To view online, go to http://www.hccc.edu/uploadedFiles/Pages/Programs_and_Certificates/Community_Education/NonTraditionalPrograms-Catalog-WinterSpring-2017.pdf. For more information, or if you have any questions, call 201-360-4246 or email communityed@hccc.edu.

# # #