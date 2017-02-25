Art in the Park is a 6 week creative arts program for toddlers ages 4 and under. Join us for songs, story time, sensory play, and an art project, all in the shade of your local park.

Online registration for Art in the Park will be open on March 1, 2017 at www.hobokennj.gov/register.

There are eight 6 week sessions which take place on different days, in different parks, at different times. Choose either early morning (9am to 10:30am) or mid-morning (11am to 12:30pm) sessions:

Elysian Park on Mondays: June 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31

Elysian Park on Tuesdays: June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug 1

Pier A on Wednesdays: June 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26, Aug 2

Elysian Park on Thursdays: June 22, 29, July 13, 20, 27, Aug 3

Cost per 6 week session is $25.

Each session will accept 60 children.

Child must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Dress child in messy clothes as clay or paints may stain clothes.

In case of rain, rain date will be announced.

For more information contact 201-420-2207 or gfallo@hobokennj.gov

