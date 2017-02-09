HOBOKEN WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT; VEHICLES PARKED ON SNOW ROUTES SUBJECT TO TOWING  

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area for heavy snow from midnight tonight until 6pm on Thursday. Current forecasts call for 6 to 10 inches of snow. The City will be applying liquid salt brine today in preparation for snow. Garbage pickup remains on schedule.



Emergency Snow Routes

Drivers are reminded that vehicles parked on Emergency Snow Routes are subject to ticketing and towing when the streets are snow covered. It is anticipated that towing of vehicles will begin when snowfall begins during the overnight hours (current forecast is for snow to begin around 2am), so drivers should make sure that their vehicles are not parked on snow routes after this evening . This is necessary to move police, fire, ambulances, and snow plows throughout Hoboken in time of emergency for the safety and welfare of all our citizens. Emergency Snow Routes in Hoboken are labeled with street signs that read “No Parking When Road Is Snow Covered.” Please note that as of this year, both sides of Observer Highway between Henderson Street and Hudson Street have been designated as snow emergency routes. Temporary No Parking signs have also been posted on 12th Street between Willow Avenue and Clinton Street, the north side of 13th Street west of Clinton Street, and Jefferson Street between 14th Street and 15th Street to accommodate buses and snow removal operations.



Street Cleaning

Enforcement of alternate side parking (street cleaning) regulations will be suspended on Thursday and Friday while crews conduct snow removal operations. Street cleaning enforcement will resume on Monday, February 13.



Discounted Garage Parking

The City is providing reduced rate parking in municipal Garage B (located on 2nd Street between Hudson and River Streets) and Garage D (215 Hudson Street) beginning Wednesday, February 8th at 8:00pm through Friday, February 10th at 8:00am for $5 per 12 hour period for residents with a valid Resident parking permit or Temporary parking permit placard. In addition, Hoboken residents with disabilities who possess either a handicapped license plate or hang tag for their permitted vehicle may also park in the Midtown garage (371 4th Street) for the same reduced rate. Garage space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and garages will frequently fill before the discount takes effect. Regular rates will apply at other times.



Keeping Sidewalks Clear

Property owners/occupants are reminded that they have six hours after the completion of a storm to remove snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property, along with adjoining wheelchair ramps or curb cuts. Residents are urged to assist elderly or disabled neighbors with clearing snow from their properties. It is illegal to shovel snow back onto streets or onto fire hydrants. The City is responsible for clearing sidewalks around City-owned properties.



The City performs proactive inspections and also relies on citizen complaints to help identify those property owners that are not meeting sidewalk safety requirements. The vast majority of property owners comply with these regulations, but the City will issue fines to those who do not keep sidewalks clear.



Reporting Problems

To report an unplowed street, unshoveled sidewalk, or other problem, residents can submit an online complaint via www.hoboken311.com or via the Hoboken 311 mobile application.

