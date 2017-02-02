Hoboken Residents Invited to Community Meeting on Monday, February 6th, 7pm, 221 Jackson Street

All Hoboken residents are invited to a community meeting which will take place at the Hoboken Housing Authority on Monday, February 6th at 7:00pm at the community room in 221 Jackson Street.



In attendance at the meeting will be the representatives from Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and Hoboken Police Department, as well as Mayor Dawn Zimmer, Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, Freeholder Anthony Romano, Hoboken Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Recko, Superintendent of Schools Christine Johnson, City Council members, and Hoboken Housing Authority Board commissioners.

