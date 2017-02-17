Hoboken Murder Suspect Arrested Massachusetts

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced today the arrest of the third suspect in connection with the January 24, 2017 murder of Adrian Rivera. Keyshaun Wiggins, age 18, of Jersey City was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Springfield, Massachusetts. “I thank the detectives of the Hoboken Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for their tireless work to solve this tragic crime and the U.S. Marshalls for the arrest this morning in Springfield, Massachusetts,” said Mayor Dawn Zimmer. “I hope this provides a measure of comfort and closure to the Rivera family. We are working with the Hoboken Housing Authority on multiple security initiatives because all of our residents deserve to be safe. I thank the City Council for their support to fund new front doors to make the Housing Authority safer. By next week, the Hoboken Police Department will have remote access to the surveillance cameras within the Housing Authority. We will also be exploring additional possible funding through Community Development Block Grants to help with additional needs of the Housing Authority.” The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following press release earlier today: Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information: On Friday, February 17, 2017, Keyshaun Wiggins, age 18, of Jersey City was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is currently being held at the Springfield Community Corrections Center pending extradition proceedings. Wiggins was wanted in Hudson County for the murder of Adrian Rivera, age 18, of Hoboken. Prosecutor Suarez credited the U.S. Marshals Service for the arrest. The Prosecutor also credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department for their part in the homicide investigation. On January 24, 2017, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Hoboken Police Officers were dispatched to 300 Marshall Drive in Hoboken on a 911 call of possible gun shots in the area. Upon arrival officers found the victim in an apartment at that location with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Rivera, who lived in the apartment, was immediately transported to Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 3:50 p.m. On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, Khalif Geiger, age 20, of Jersey City and a 17-year-old juvenile from Jersey City were arrested by detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit for the murder of Rivera. They were each charged with Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary, Hindering Apprehension and several Firearm offenses. On Thursday, January 26, 2017, Wiggins was charged with Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary, Hindering Apprehension and several Firearm offenses and has been wanted on those charges since that date. The above charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. R.P.C.3.6(b)(6). For full details, view this message on the web.