EXIT On The Hudson Realty of Bayonne Announces Award 2016

NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award

At a dinner dance held January 28th at The Venetian in Garfield, NJ, the Liberty Board of Realtors honored the area’s top producing Real Estate professionals for the 2016 production year. These individuals are selected to receive the Circle of Excellence Sales Award based on successful completion of a minimum number of transactions that generate qualifying dollar levels of sales. EXIT On The Hudson Realty of Bayonne is pleased and proud to announce that eight members of their sales staff have received that honor (In alphabetical order) :

Chun “Wilson” Cheng, Esteban Estevez, Disheng “Dee” Huang, Anita Jakubowski, Carmella Laudando, Kathlene Meadows, Rumbidzayi “Rumbi” Padzarondora and Annette Rubin.

This is the first year that the company had this many award winners. Annette Rubin, franchise owner and Broker of Record of EXIT On The Hudson Realty said, “ I am extremely proud of my staff for both their individual and collective hard work. This is no small achievement.” Mrs. Rubin attributed the success to several factors. “Foremost is the company culture we operate with. We don’t compete against each other – our goal is to work together for the best interest of our clients, You seldom achieve success in this industry without putting the client first.” She also stressed that skill-set training and continuing education of the agents are high priorities in her office. “Staying informed of programs for financing options, what the inventory has to offer, and how best to negotiate are all key pieces of the process. These agents each have years of experience and great people skills! ”

