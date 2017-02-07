Wed, Feb 8, 7:30 pm, Pershing Field Community Center

Three Embankment Preservation Coalition board members will describe the rich history of the Pennsylvania Railroad Harsimus Branch and the Coalition’s vision for its future at a presentation in Jersey City Heights on Wednesday, February 8, beginning at 7:30 pm. The presentation is at Pershing Field Community Center, 201 Central Avenue, Jersey City 07307.

The old Harsimus Branch rail line runs from the Hudson River waterfront to an area near Journal Square. The Coalition is working with Jersey City, Rails to Trails Conservancy, and others to preserve this important right of way for rail, trail, and open space – all uses compatible with historic preservation. An outstanding feature of the Branch is its massive stone Embankment, which parallels Sixth Street for six blocks in Downtown Jersey City; in 2000 it was determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Stephen Gucciardo and Sean Gallagher will provide historical context and explain project status. Luke Schray will describe Crossroads, a project to promote a trail network throughout the City and region that uses the Harsimus Branch for a segment of the East Coast Greenway. A focus of the evening will be on efforts now underway before the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the federal agency with jurisdiction over the Branch.

Attendees will be invited to endorse an online comment the Coalition is sending to the STB (see news item below).

Multiple community groups facilitated this presentation, including Riverview Neighborhood Association, Pershing Field Garden Friends, and Washington Park Association. The Embankment Preservation Coalition thanks all who lent their assistance.