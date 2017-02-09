Carting Firm Coming Early Friday Pick Up Garbage Missed Recycling Bayonne

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Suburban Disposal, Bayonne’s carting contractor, will come to Bayonne beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, for regular garbage pick-ups and to pick up any recycling that was missed on Thursday.

The areas that were scheduled for recycling pick-ups on Thursday are from 1st Street to 30th Street, including Prospect Avenue, Avenue F, and Harbor Pointe (formerly The Alexan). Anyone in those areas whose recycling was not picked up on Thursday should leave it out for pick-up on Friday.

Regular garbage pick-ups take place Fridays on every street except Broadway. Anyone whose garbage is scheduled for Friday pick-ups should set it out on Thursday night.