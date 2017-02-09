CarePoint Health Observes National Wear Red Day for Women

RED ALERT: Nearly two dozen employees of CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center who wore red on Feb. 3, the 14th Annual National Wear Red Day for Women, posed for a picture to show their support. The American Heart Association-sponsored event, held the first Friday of February, brings public awareness to the leading killers of women; heart disease and stroke. The BMC observance was led by Rita Poss-Brant, Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services. CarePoint Health observed National Wear Red Day throughout its system, including at Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken University Medical Center.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals – Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center – CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. We leverage a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all of our medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on our facilities, partners and services, visit us at www.carepointhealth.org.