JC FRIDAYS CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A FULL LINEUP OF ARTS EVENTS TAKING PLACE ACROSS JERSEY CITY

Taking Place on Friday, March 3, 2017

A City-Wide, All-Day Celebration of Art & Culture in Jersey City

Spring is coming, and Art House’s JC Fridays will kick off the season with 39 exciting visual and performing arts events! Come out and celebrate with this city-wide festival on Friday, March 3, 2017. Restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces throughout Jersey City will showcase a variety of art-related happenings including visual exhibitions, live music, performance acts, educational demonstrations, and more. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talent; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works. Held quarterly, thousands of residents pour out to experience these artists’ latest works and to revel in the joy art brings to the community.

Some highlights include (a complete list of events follows):

FILM/VIDEO— “Today!” presented by The Jersey Art Exchange This is earthquake weather! Honor and Hunger Walk Lean Together… Protectors and nourishers of intellectual freedom and humanity, will showcase work that consider the fears and aspirations of marginalized communities, offering the means for forming alliances against emergent forces, and providing a venue for making invisible struggles visible. Located at 114 Monticello Ave.

EDUCATIONAL— “Urbanity Thru the Lens.” PRIME REAL ESTATE’s first art-exhibition will be a photography-based group show that pays homage to the banalities of everyday city living. Featuring LeDor, Catalina Aranguren, Marc Fusco, Timothy David Lang, Mykal, Samuel Orrego, and Luke Walter. The opening reception will include a live acoustic performance by Rob Jennings. Located at 351 Palisade Ave.

PERFORMANCE— “UNVEILING LIBERTY.” Join Speranza for UNVEILING LIBERTY plus a talkback. Step back in time to 1886 and learn about the state of women’s rights at the time of the birth of an iconic landmark – how does the public feel about our lady of the harbor? For kids ages 9 to 99. Located at The Barrow Mansion, 83 Wayne St.

ART— “Reels, Jigs & Shenanigans!” Join us for a night of everyone’s favorite Irish folk & rock songs Agus the Band Port Authority Pipes and Drums “Escape” Original photography by Dominique C. Smith. Located at Park Tavern, 575 West Side Ave.

JC FRIDAYS LISTINGS

March 3, 2017

Sponsors:

– Destination Jersey City

– The Jersey City Reporter

– Jersey City Magazine

– Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Jersey City Municipal Council

& Cultural Affairs

– Jersey City Department of Housing, Economic Development, and Commerce

– Historic Downtown SID

– PATH

-JCEDC*

Made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and by the County of Hudson, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

* Supported in part by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism

Supporters: M&T Bank, Jersey City Independent, Yelp

Friends: CoolVines, Fox and Crow, Iris Records

GREENVILLE

(art)(music) 4pm-7pm PROJECT GREENVILLE presents “The INside Show.” Project Greenville welcomes you INside the 1895 Greenville house we call home and share with the community! Join us in the parlor Friday, Saturday & Sunday for art, photography, live music and light refreshments. Featuring Chris Capaci, Eric Christopher, Lucy Rovetto, Jim Legge, Gene Szucs, Zoraida Velez and more. 128 Winfield Ave (between Ocean/Old Bergen Road), 646-361-1858. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

MCGINLEY SQUARE

(art)(film/video)(music) 6pm-11pm THE JERSEY ART EXCHANGE presents “Today!” This is earthquake weather! Honor and Hunger Walk Lean Together… Protectors and nourishers of intellectual freedom and humanity, will showcase work that consider the fears and aspirations of marginalized communities, offering the means for forming alliances against emergent forces, and providing a venue for making invisible struggles visible. 114 Monticello Ave (Brinkerhoff / Emory), 201-221-2300. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(music) 7:30pm-9pm ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH presents “Carol and Company: Jazz at St. Paul’s.” The brilliant trumpeter Carol Morgan, along with her friends, Robert Boston, Jon Roche, and Andrew Sneed, will offer an evening of jazz in our beautiful and historic 19th Century church. All are welcome! 38 Duncan Ave (Bergen / Kennedy Blvd), 201-433-4922. Family-friendly.

JOURNAL SQUARE

(art)(educational) 3pm-7pm EILEEN S. KAMINSKY FAMILY FOUNDATION presents “Winter 2017 Residency Closing Reception.” The Eileen S. Kaminsky Family Foundation presents their Winter 2017 Residency Closing Reception. Join ESKFF in celebrating works created during the winter residency. Meet the artists and learn about their process! Winter 2017 Residents: Fred Fleisher, Nava Gidanian-Kagan, Walter Rodriguez, Laura Karetzky, Sandra DeSando, Andre Russell, and Sam Seawright. 888 Newark Ave Suite 218 (Newark / Senate Pl), 973-703-3779. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 4pm-7pm HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE presents “Quantum Overdrive Artist Reception.” Quantum Overdrive! Curated by Fred Fleisher. Exhibiting artists include Jude Broughham, Marguerite Day, Ketta Ioannidou, Joanne Leah, Tricia McLaughlin, Helen O’Leary, Rachel Phillips, Laurie Riccadonna, Addie Russell, Savannah Spirit, and Woolpunk. Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery, Hudson County Community College 71 Sip Ave 6th Floor (Enos Pl / Jones), 201-360-4176. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm 58 GALLERY ANNEX presents “Group Show.” The 58 Gallery Annex presents a group show of classic and contemporary works at the Upstairs Art Gallery. 896 Bergen Ave (Academy / Vroom), 201-616-6255. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

THE HEIGHTS

(art) 3pm-10pm MICHAEL BITTEL presents “S.P.A.C.E. x Rack the Crown.” I will be showcasing framed photography prints of my expository photography project about sustainability, peace, art, culture and equality. Prints will be available on wood, canvas, and archival photo papers. Also, Anthony of Rack the Crown will be displaying some of his original works. Michael Bittel 481 Central Ave (Congress / Graham), 347-571-3469. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 4:30pm-8:30pm THE LUCKY HONEYBEE STUDIOS presents “Small Works by Mercadoodles & The HoneyBee.” The Lucky HoneyBee Studio will showcase Small Works by 2 Jersey City artists. Illustrator & Book Designer Maria Mercado will display her whimsical acrylic paintings. Melissa Buesing, a graduate from the photography program at New Jersey City University, will showcase select images from her recent “Transfers” project. The Musicians Building 130 Central Ave Studio #2d 2nd Floor (Prospect / Waverly), 201-206-8289. Family-friendly.

(music) 5pm-2am FOX & CROW presents “Live in the Parlour.” A pub & parlor in Jersey City Heights. Live music in the Parlour every Friday & Saturday 10 – midnight. Craft Beer | Cocktails | Burgers | Kitchen open til midnight. 594 Palisade Ave (Congress / Hobson), 201-984-2775-. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art)(film/video)(performance)(music)(educational) 6pm-8pm PRIME REAL ESTATE GROUP presents “Urbanity Thru the Lens.” PRIME’s first art-exhibition will be a photography-based group show that pays homage to the banalities of everyday city living. Featuring LeDor, Catalina Aranguren, Marc Fusco, Timothy David Lang, Mykal, Samuel Orrego, and Luke Walter. The opening reception will include a live acoustic performance by Rob Jennings. 351 Palisade Ave (Franklin / Ferry), 201-792-4300. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-10pm 130 CENTRAL ARTS presents “Open Studios.” Come meet the artists of 130 Central Arts. A Collective of creatives and artists of various disciplines and media. 130 Central Ave (Waverly / Prospect), 551-580-9733. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-11:45pm GALICIAN STAINED GLASS presents “Stained Glass Garden.” Great ideas begin here. Visit and explore our stained-glass art studio. Have you always wondered what it would be like to take a stained-glass class? Feel free to ask about classes. 195 New York Ave 3rd Floor (Hutton /Frankin), 347-839-8934. Family-friendly.

(performance)(music) 7pm-9:30pm MARGO AND WALTER PARKS presents “The Statuary Presents.” Enjoy an art exhibit and live classical, world and jazz music in a former 100-year-old statue factory. Weather permitting, relax outside amidst the light show in the conversation garden. 53 Congress St (Webster / New York Ave), 917-586-3957.

GROVE STREET (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 9am-9pm JC CULTURAL AFFAIRS presents “Women’s History Month Group Exhibition.” Group exhibition of emerging and established artists celebrating Women’s History Month. City Hall Rotunda Gallery 280 Grove St 2nd Floor (Montgomery / Mercer), 201-547-4333. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art)(educational) 3pm-5pm HAZEL BABY & KIDS presents “Tiny Artists.” Hazel Baby & Kids invites accompanied children between the ages of 3 and 5 to create collage style art in the Spring installment of our “Tiny Artists” workshop. The pieces will be displayed in our window for evening JCFridays viewing. Hazel Baby & Kids 199 Montgomery St (Montgomery / Grove), 201-369-1999. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm COOLVINES presents “An Evening with JC Artist Robert Piersanti.” CoolVines is proud and excited to feature local visual artist Robert Piersanti and his work at our weekly Friday wine tasting. Robert will feature some of his celebrated work, and be available for questions and conversation. Please stop by to enjoy an evening of food, wine, art, and community. 276 Grove St (Montgomery / York), 201-448-8657. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm JCITY REALTY presents “The Art Project.” Featuring paintings by Anne Trauben, Diane Tenerelli, June and James Pustorino. Sales benefit under-served teenagers’ arts courses at Bethune Center, JC. 109 Columbus Ave (Grove / Barrow), 201-714-7777. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art)(performance)(music) 6pm-12am JC STUDIOS presents “143 is Alive!” Our 6th Annual party celebrating all the musicians and artists that come through our studio doors in downtown Jersey City. With music by The Yeti Shivers, The Furies, & Swamp. Visual art on display by Sam Pullin. 143 Christopher Columbus Dr 1st Fl (Barrow / Grove), 201-435-1024. Family-friendly.

THE VILLAGE

(art) 6pm-9pm JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER presents “Borderless.” Open Artist Studios and BORDERLESS Group Exhibition: With increased communications, technology, travel and trade, planet earth seems smaller every day. But why is nationalism rising globally at the same time our everyday lives have become more international? What are the public and personal consequences of 21st-century globalization? 339 Newark Ave Upstairs from Monaco Lock (Merseles / 5th), 201-795-5386. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 7pm-9pm GIA GELATO presents ““Yaatra” – A Journey.” Jersey City artist Susan Isaac presents her recent works in acrylics and ink. “Inspired by Indian and Middle Eastern art and culture, Yaatra is a journey to the places that have influenced me on the path of artistic exploration.” 281 Newark Ave (Brunswick / 3rd), 201-216-0555. Family-friendly.

(art) 7pm-10pm THE RAVEN GALLERY & BOUTIQUE presents “The Raven Turns 3!” Join us in celebrating The Raven Gallery & Boutique’s 3rd Birthday! This is a sneak peek for the big party that will be held on the following evening. As always, our anniversary show exhibits all the artists that have shown with us this past year. That’s a lot of art!! 304 Newark Ave (Brunswick / 3rd), 201-565-3046. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(performance)(music) 8pm-10pm IRIS RECORDS presents “Tom Barrett Unplugged…Again.” Overlake’s prolific frontman returns to Iris Records with another surprise set of indie rock vignettes. On guitar? On keyboards? A combo? We’ll see (With a very interesting unnamed warm-up artist!). Iris Records 114 Brunswick St (1st / 2nd), 201-222-9515.

NEWARK AVENUE (ON OR AROUND)

(art) 5pm-8pm LUCA CUSOLITO & KELLY HEATON presents “Salt x Sea Trunk Show.” 373 4th Street (4th / Newark), 347-450-5822. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-9pm JACQUELINE MELECIO presents “Here & There.” Jacqueline Melecio is a photographer who was conceived in Mexico & fostered in New Jersey. 2011 she immersed herself in the NYC art scene. Capturing the rawness, mystery, & simple life is what fulfills her. Between Here & There she is figuring out who & what her purpose is. 9 Erie St (Bay / First), 201-332-2806. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-1am LITM presents “Love Letters.” Whether through words, objects, or imagery, lovers throughout the centuries have found myriad creative ways to communicate their interest to the subjects of their desire. 25 local artists present their interpretations of Love Letters. Curated by Andrea Artemis Morin. 140 Newark Ave (Grove / Erie), 201-536-5557. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm EILEEN FERARA presents “Invasion.” Invasion is a print-stallation project by Eileen Ferara at _gaia studio gallery. The work is a reflection on the fragility of balance in the environment and our relationship to the places we inhabit. Stop by and meet the artist at the opening. Refreshments will be served. _gaia Studio 315 3rd St (Monmouth / Coles), 201-589-0470. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-9pm QAASIM MUÑOZ presents “The Essence of the Soul.” Qaasim’s Love and fascination for people allows him to see the beauty and each spiritual being. His art reflects the depth of their character in soulful works that reveal their essence. The art of Qaasim Muñoz is the vibrant expression of the divine inner self. Tea NJ 262 Newark Ave (Monmouth / 2nd), 201-222-7757. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-10pm THE DOCK presents “Bigger Than the Both of Us.” Abstract works by Gianluca Bianchino and figurative works by Norman Kirby will be on view plus performances by special musical guests. 373 4th Street (4th / Newark), 347-450-5822. Family-friendly.

(music) 9:30pm-2:30am ROCK-IT DOCKET AND RAVAL presents “Beneath the City: A Music Underground.” A Music Underground. Dancing Tony and special guests throw a public party in the Privado Basement of Raval. Expect a mixed bagged music and Ladies Night specials. Raval 136 Newark Ave (Grove / Erie), 201-209-1099. Barrier-free.

HAMILTON PARK (ON OR AROUND)

(art) 6pm-8pm HAMILTON HOUSE presents “The Art Project.” Take a tour of five floors of art and two beautiful lobbies with the curators: Project sales benefit underserved teenaged arts courses at Bethune Center. Works by Aaron Dunkel, Jeanne Tremel, Eliot Markell, Geoffrey Sokol, JoanMarie Palmer, J Carpenter, Maurizio Zulanga, and James Pustorino. 255 Brunswick St (9th / 10th), 201-798-0928. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE MAJESTIC THEATRE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION presents “Refracted Reality: Paintings by Michael Steinbrick.” Contemporary artist Michael Steinbrick offers new photorealist paintings of the Greater New York City environs. Curated by Enrico Gomez. 222 Montgomery St (Grove /Montgomery), 201-435-8000. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE HAMILTON SQUARE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION presents “Shared Gaze, Uncommon Vision: Paintings by Jeanne Tremel & Eliot Markell.” Contemporary artist Michael Steinbrick offers new photorealist paintings of the Greater New York City environs. Curated by Enrico Gomez. 232 Pavonia Ave (Pavonia / Erie), 201-435-8000. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

VAN VORST PARK (ON OR AROUND)

(performance)(educational) 7pm-8:30pm SPERANZA THEATRE COMPANY presents “UNVEILING LIBERTY.” Join Speranza for UNVEILING LIBERTY plus a talkback. Step back in time to 1886 and learn about the state of women’s rights at the time of the birth of an iconic landmark – how does the public feel about our lady of the harbor? For kids ages 9 to 99. The Barrow Mansion – 83 Wayne St (Jersey / Barrow), 201-503-6194. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

EXCHANGE PLACE

(performance)(music) 12pm-1:30pm NJCU CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents “Music at Harborside.” A free lunchtime concert by New Jersey City University’s musical theatre program, featuring selections from their upcoming production of the Broadway musical “Side Show,” plus songs paying tribute to the extraordinary artists we lost in 2016, including Natalie Cole, Prince, George Michael, and Leonard Cohen. Harborside Atrium 147 Harborside Financial Center Platform 07311 (Hudson), 732-590-1010. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 12pm-7pm NOVADO GALLERY, LLC presents “Identity.” “IDENTITY” through March 9, 2017. The show focuses on the use of art as a vehicle to investigate ideas of perception of self and other, human nature’s tendency for judgement and categorization, and how life experiences work to form our contemporary selves. A portion of sales will support WomenRising Inc! Novado Gallery 110 Morgan St (Modera Lofts Building) (Warren / Washington), 201-744-6713. Barrier-free.

(art) 6pm-8pm THE OAKMAN presents “The Art Project.” Art Project sales benefit underserved teenagers’ arts courses at Bethune Center. Tour 14 floors of art: Bruce Halpin, Alyce Gottesman, Deirdre Kennedy, Hijo Nam, Greg Letson, Greg Brickey, Claire McConaughy, Elizabeth Onorato, Emily Berger, Russel Christian, Sara Wolfe, Michael Ensminger, Pauline Chernichaw. 160 First St (Marin / Provost), 201-798-0928. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm THE ART HOUSE/SHUSTER MANAGEMENT presents “The Art Project.” The Art Project sales benefit underserved teenagers’ arts courses at Bethune Center. Tour 12 floors of art: Candy Le Sueur, Bruce Halpin, Harriet Finck, Beatrice Mady, Eliot Markell, Mona Brody, William Stamos, Alyce Gottesman, Robert Koch and more. Curated by James Pustorino. 148 First St (Marin / Provost), 201-798-0928. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

WEST SIDE

(art) 4:30pm-7pm NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY presents “Cosplay Contest.” In conjunction with the Manga & War Exhibition, NJCU’s Visual Arts Gallery celebrates the Japanese subculture of “cosplay” (costume play) by inviting members of the community to dress up in costumes of their favorite Japanese manga/anime/game characters. Prizes for the three best cosplay-ers! Visual Arts Gallery Visual Arts Building Basement 100 Culver Ave (Culver / West View CT), 201-200-2496. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art)(music) 8pm-12am A WEST SIDE STORY AND PARK TAVERN presents “Reels, Jigs & Shenanigans!” Join us for a night of everyone’s favorite Irish folk & rock songs Agus the Band Port Authority Pipes and Drums “Escape” Original photography by Dominique C. Smith. Park Tavern 575 West Side Ave (Roosevelt / Communipaw), 201-434-9253. Barrier-free. Tactile tour.

Art House Productions, a Jersey City-based performing and visual arts nonprofit, presents JC Fridays. JC Fridays is a quarterly event, held four times a year at the start of every season: March, June, September, December. The next JC Fridays will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017

Please consider donating to this festival or volunteering in support of the arts in Jersey City! For more information, contact info@arthouseproductions.org