Bayonne Soulful Sounds Event Presented by Mayor Davis and Bayonne U.E.Z

Bayonne Soulful Sounds Event, an evening of music and fun presented by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and The Bayonne U.E.Z.

Featuring A FREE event Monday, February 6, 2017 in collaboration with The Donald Byrd Cultural Foundation Sponsored by: “The Soulful Sounds of American Music and Art”

For more information call the Bayonne U.E.Z. at 201-858- 6357

Doors open at 5:00 pm and the fun begins at 5:30 pm with “Rhythm and Brushes” Celeste Banks and Maurice Chestnut will offer the first 20 people a canvas & brushes to paint while listening to music and enjoying tap dancing. Featuring: The Dynamics featuring Doc Watson, The Friendship Baptist Choir, and various guest speakers The Bayonne Museum, 229 Broadway

Sponsored by SUEZ