Art House Productions and 68 Productions present In Full Color

21 Women of Color Share Their Stories in Celebration of Women’s History Month

Art House Productions’ hit show “In Full Color” is back for Women’s History Month with 20 more women of color from across the nation sharing their stories through monologues, poetry, song and dance.

“In Full Color” has four shows — Thursday, February 16th, Friday, February 17th, Saturday, February 18th at 8 PM and Sunday, February 19th at 3 PM. These performances will be at Transmission, 150 Bay St. Jersey City, NJ 07302, near the Grove Street PATH Station. Advance ticketing for General Admission is $12 and $18 at the door and $10 for Students/Seniors in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.arthouseproductions.org.

This year, “In Full Color” features women in California, Maryland and Virginia joining Tristate talents. Participants include Yhá Mourhia Wright, Sholeh Wolpe, Amel Khalil, Venida Cheryl Rodman Jenkins, Purvi Patel, Eileen Ramos, Diana Burbano, Yvonne Hernandez, Amanda Andrei O’Connor, Sarah Teed, Paula Ralph Birkett, Sky Ortiz, Ashlei Hardenburg,Tuere Ganges, Audrey Martells, Nancy Méndez-Booth, Dena Igusti and director Summer Dawn Hortillosa. Also, this year’s winning graphic design is by local artist Shirin Terhune Vazir.

There will also be a contemporary dance number opening the show choreographed and performed by Autumn Perez and set to “Stop the World” by up-and-coming recording artist Donna Missal. Missal, who has performed around the country at festivals including Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago, has been featured on multiple music blogs and websites like Billboard and the Fader and has reached the top ten on Spotify’s Viral chart and Hype Machine with her hit single “Keep Lying.”

Hortillosa, who created the concept for the show, says this year is about strength and hope.

“Last year, we almost had to cancel In Full Color when Art House Productions was flooded just weeks before we opened, but two things pulled us through to have yet another sold-out year — first, was community strength. Through the generosity and aid of BGT Enterprises, Jersey City Theater Center and other local sponsors, we were able to literally rise above the tide. Second, of course, was the courage and determination of our incredibly talented cast.

“In 2017, women of color around the country are facing their own tidal waves. Many of us are unsure about the future of our health, our happiness, our human rights. But what we can be sure about is the strength and support of the community around us, and of the strength within ourselves. And I am thrilled to have found the women of this year’s cast, whose stories will surely move, entertain and inspire.”

Audiences will also be able to purchase merchandise to support the program including the In Full Color anthology, a collection of monologues from the show’s first two seasons.

Proceeds will support Thinking In Full Color, an educational outreach offshoot that has brought In Full Color alumnae to schools and community centers. Previous venues include: WORD Bookstores (where the anthology is carried!), Hunter College, Rutgers University, the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour, New Jersey City University, TEDxJerseyCity and Raritan Valley Community College.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of performing and visual arts programs in Jersey City, NJ. Art House presents theater, music, visual art, and dance programming as well as and the citywide arts festival, JC Fridays. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.

For accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call 201-915-9911.

Made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and by the County of Hudson, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

