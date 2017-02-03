Out of Town Happening

Trenton, NJ— America, We Served!: Three Centuries of African American Soldiers. For over three hundred years, African Americans have made incredible contributions to the United States Military. This February, learn about the impact made on war efforts by black soldiers throughout American history at the Old Barracks Museum. African American historians, reenactors, and veterans will present artifacts, information, and insight highlighting the integral role African Americans had in our nation’s history.

The Revolutionary War will be represented by the predominately African American Rhode Island Regiment. The Civil War will be represented by The 6th Regiment United States Colored Troops. World War II will be represented by The 5th Platoon. Other authentically kitted out reenactors will represent the War of 1812, the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West, and the Harlem Hellfighters of World War I fame.

On Saturday at 2:30 PM, Dr. Jeffrey T. Sammons will give a lecture on his book “Harlem’s Rattlers and the Great War: The Undaunted 369th Regiment and the African American Quest for Equality”. Dr. Sammons is a Professor of History at NYU with special interests in African-American History, military history, black autobiography, film history, and sports history. On Saturday at 2:30 PM, Dr. Jeffrey T. Sammons will give a lecture on his book “Harlem’s Rattlers and the Great War: The Undaunted 369th Regiment and the African American Quest for Equality”. Dr. Sammons is a Professor of History at NYU with special interests in African-American History, military history, black autobiography, film history, and sports history.

On Sunday, at the top of every hour from 10 am – 4 pm, Chadd Gray will perform a 20 minute vignette on the life of Eugene Bullard, the first black fighter pilot. Chadd Gray is a budding actor from Voorhees, New Jersey. At 20 years old, he has graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy’s conservatory program, located in New York. Trained in classical and contemporary acting forms, for both the stage and film, he has played characters ranging from Shakespeare’s ever calculating Richard III to the hopelessly confused teenager, Bleeker, in Juno. As the year comes to a close, Chadd has plans to continue his education to earn his degree while also starting his YouTube channel where he can post original content written, directed, and filmed by himself and other creatives.

Don’t miss this wonderful educational experience for the entire family! Tours of the Old Barracks Museum are included in the admission price, so you can also learn about the last remaining free-standing French and Indian War military barracks in North America.

Special admission rates apply for this weekend: $4-Adults, $2-Seniors/Students, Free-Children 6 and Under/Active Duty Military.

The Old Barracks Museum is located at 101 Barrack Street, Trenton, NJ right next to the State House. Parking is available in the small lot next to the museum, in the Capitol Complex, and in Trenton City Parking lots – the closest is located at 120 East Front Street.

For more information call 609-396-1776 or visit www.barracks.org

ABOUT THE OLD BARRACKS MUSEUM: The Old Barracks Museum preserves the history of a building that was built as a French and Indian War military barracks and used as a Revolutionary War Patriot hospital. It also stood witness to Washington’s crucial victory at the Battle of Trenton. In 1903, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames organized The Old Barracks Association and spearheaded a campaign to fund a major restoration. The building has been used as a museum for over a century, and has frequently been used as a symbol for the state of New Jersey. The Old Barracks Museum welcomes visitors from across the state as well as around the world.

###