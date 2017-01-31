Turnpike 14A Construction Update Released

Turnpike Construction update announced by Mayor Jimmy Davis of Bayonne that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and its contractors have provided updated information about the construction around the Exit 14A toll plaza.

In the toll plaza itself, reconstruction work is continuing on Lanes 11 and 12, and on the existing toll plaza building. During the weekend of February 3, Lanes 11-13 will open, while Lanes 8-10 will close.

On the ramps between the toll plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE), widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will take place in 2017. Variable message signs and other sign structures are being installed at night during the second half of January. Lane closings and traffic slowdowns are being utilized to perform the work.

At the northern end of Avenue E, in the area of the roundabout, during the week of February 6, a steel reinforcement assembly will be installed into a drilled shaft. Temporary traffic impacts are expected between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Demolition of the old connector bridge is continuing around the new traffic roundabout. Deep foundation construction for new bridge piers (columns) is also in progress. Traffic has been shifted to the new connector bridge.

Over the weekend of January 28, bridge demolition operations took place adjacent to the Conrail freight line and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line, and around the Route 440 jughandle at Pulaski Street. During the week of January 30, additional bridge demolition work will be performed in the Route 440 jughandle island. During the weeks of January 30 and February 6, bridge demolition will be performed at night over southbound and northbound Route 440. Bridge demolition work is continuing along Avenue E near 51st Street and near the Route 440 jughandle at Pulaski Street.

At the Route 440-Pulaski Street intersection, roadway construction for the new jughandle ramp is continuing. Bridge pier construction is continuing west of the jughandle. Deep sewer construction is resuming adjacent to Conrail during the week of January 30.

In the ramp area east of Route 440, road construction is continuing on the new connector ramps. Deck construction is continuing on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street.

