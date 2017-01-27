Students Get Head Start from Bayonne Junior Chamber and CarePoint Health

BAYONNE, NJ – About two dozen Bayonne High School students received instruction about applying for internships and jobs, as well as other business skills needed after graduation, at a special human resources workshop held for them.

The students are members of the Bayonne Junior Chamber of Commerce, a collaborative venture between the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce and the Bayonne School District. The program is supported by CarePoint Health and other chamber members.

The workshop was held in the Bayonne High Library on Jan. 18, and was facilitated by representatives of CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center and Bayonne Community Bank.

At the event, students learned everything from a proper business handshake to how to prepare for an interview. Small-group breakout sessions and role-play interviews were held. Students also received feedback about their resumes and were instructed about what to do once they landed their ideal internship or job.

“This work is something they can build upon as they gain experience to position themselves for success in any area of the job market or business field,” said Catherine Shull Fernald, MSN, RNC-OB, NEA-BC, Chief Operating Officer, CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center.

Also attending were Chamber of Commerce President Matt Dorans and Chamber Board Trustee Capt. Thomas Hinderhofer of Port Liberty Cruise Port. Representing the Bayonne Board of Education were BHS Principal Richard Baccarella and teachers Irene Pyke and Leigh Schaefer, who work with the program.

Dorans said the event was important for the students.

“The students were focused, engaged and very prepared for the workshop,” Dorans said. “With this resource, they will have an edge over their peers in securing jobs in the future.”

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center is a strong supporter of education in the city, donating tens of thousands of dollars to the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Academy at BHS. The program begins the career preparation for the next generation of health and science professionals in Bayonne.

CarePoint is the city’s local health care provider, offering a full continuum of care to Bayonne residents. This comprehensive program often begins with the response of McCabe Ambulance, a CarePoint partner. It continues with care from the Bayonne Medical Center Emergency Department, diagnostic departments, and inpatient and outpatient services.

CarePoint is also a regular contributor to Bayonne through its Neighborhood Health Center at BMC and its free screenings at health clinics and other city events.

