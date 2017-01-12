River View Observer see happenings for January 2017

River View Observer just released digital issue for January 1st to January 15th.

Inside this editon of the River View Observer there are plenty of things to do from Art exhibits, Theater, Music, Dancing and fine dining and don’t forget to check out our real estate section for Hudson County’s best homes for sale and rent.

If you are moving into Hudson we are your go to guide to find out what’s happening.

Since 1998 The River View Observer has been serving the Hudson community, and we are proud to say that we are one of the first publications to cover the New Jersey Gold Coast area.

We publish bi-weekly in print and cover a wide range of topics on our website we have celebrity interviews, Dining articles by our award winining writer Sally Deering.

We appreciate your comments and ideas for 2017 to helping us grow and become better to serve you.