River View Observer for January 15 to January 31st, 2017 includes articles on Hobokens Mile Square City Theater’s presentation of the Family Musical Your a Good Man Charlie Brown.

Fox & Crow in Jersey City spotlights performers that connect with Jersey City’s diverse community and the woman behind finding these performers in Jersey City’s is Margo Parks. Read Sally Deering’s interview with Margo Parks in this issue.

Read about Mathew’s Food and Drink in downtown Jersey City the newest addition to the Jersey City restaurant scene from Mat Kopec who has brought us White Star on Brunswick Street, and White Star on Warren Street.

