14A Traffic Advisory: Weekend of January 28, 2017 On Saturday, 01/28/17, 12:01AM to 4:00PM, the southbound Route 440 Jughandle at Pulaski Street will be closed for bridge demolition operations. Jughandle traffic will be detoured to the Prospect Avenue and 32nd Street Jughandle. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police. NOTE: Previously forecasted disruptions during the weekend of 01/28/17 to NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail services between 34th Street station in Bayonne and Danforth Avenue station in Jersey City will not be realized. Light Rail train service will not be impacted during this weekend. Thank you for your patience. If you have additional questions, please call the toll free hotline at 1-800-671-6872. Please inform the operator that you have an urgent message and you’ll receive a return call within 24-hours. ### For full project details, contact information, and traffic advisories, please visit the NJTA 14A Website