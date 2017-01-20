General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE-FRIDAY JANUARY 20

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 20th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 5th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 20?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Butero’s          184 Broadway …     7pm         GEORGE ORLANDO 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway  7pm    ANTON KOSACHEV

Perk Up Cafe’   317 Broadway …      6:30 pm                     PAUL ADDIE 

PIERO’S                          942 Broadway  7pm   SOGGY BOTTOM BOYS 

 MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…     7pm                SKELETON KEY  

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway 7pm                 HANK KANESHIGE 

La Guardiola 819 Broadway…                     7pm  ROB & SCOTT 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway 7pm   DAVE WATSON 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…      4:00 pm  GEORGE ORLANDO 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357