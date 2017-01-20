MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE-FRIDAY JANUARY 20

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 20th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 5th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 20? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm GEORGE ORLANDO

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm ANTON KOSACHEV

Perk Up Cafe’ 317 Broadway … 6:30 pm PAUL ADDIE

PIERO’S 942 Broadway 7pm SOGGY BOTTOM BOYS

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm SKELETON KEY

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway 7pm HANK KANESHIGE

La Guardiola 819 Broadway… 7pm ROB & SCOTT

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm DAVE WATSON

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm GEORGE ORLANDO

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357