MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE A GREAT WAY TO SPEND A FRIDAY NIGHT

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 13th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 5th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 13?  Visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music

Click on the name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Butero’s          184 Broadway …                            7pm         SKELETON KEY

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant    241 Broadway…   7pm     TERRY HAMAN 

Perk Up Cafe’   317 Broadway …                       7pm    DAVE WATSON

San Vito’s            406 Broadway…                         6:30 pm  BILL SACKS 

 MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…     7pm   GEORGE ORLANDO  

Planet Wings         589 Broadway                 7pm               PAUL ADDIE

 

La Guardiola 819 Broadway…                     7pm  PIANO BILL & JENNIE

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway…   7pm   BOB DOKUS

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                              4:00 pm JOE TAINO 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357

