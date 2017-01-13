MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE A GREAT WAY TO SPEND A FRIDAY NIGHT

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 13th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 5th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 13? Visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music

Click on the name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm SKELETON KEY

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway… 7pm TERRY HAMAN

Perk Up Cafe’ 317 Broadway … 7pm DAVE WATSON

San Vito’s 406 Broadway… 6:30 pm BILL SACKS

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm GEORGE ORLANDO

Planet Wings 589 Broadway 7pm PAUL ADDIE

La Guardiola 819 Broadway… 7pm PIANO BILL & JENNIE

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway… 7pm BOB DOKUS

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm JOE TAINO

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357