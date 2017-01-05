MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -JANUARY 6 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 6th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES
Music Broadway Bayonne is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 4th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.
Going out to dine Friday night January 6, visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music
Butero’s The Rock Pub KP Sarelli’s Restaurant