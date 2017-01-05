MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -JANUARY 6 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 6th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 4th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 6, visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music

Butero’s The Rock Pub KP Sarelli’s Restaurant

Perk Up Cafe’ MezCal Kitchen

Bella Sorrellas Restauant

The Vic Tavern