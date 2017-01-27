MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE JANUARY 27 LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

General

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 27th?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway 7pm   George Orlando

Butero’s          184 Broadway …      7pm         Paul Addie 

The Rock         589 Broadway          6pm         Greg Alden 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway  7pm    Isaac Ezekiel 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…     7pm              Orville Davis 

Mona Lisa  165 Broadway              6pm  Piano Bill & Jennie

Perk Up Cafe’   317 Broadway …      6:30 pm   Anton Kosachev                

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…      4:00 pm   Paul Addie 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357

 

 