MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE JANUARY 27 LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY JANUARY 27th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night January 27th? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm Paul Addie

The Rock 589 Broadway 6pm Greg Alden

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Isaac Ezekiel

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Orville Davis

Mona Lisa 165 Broadway 6pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Perk Up Cafe’ 317 Broadway … 6:30 pm Anton Kosachev

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Paul Addie

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357