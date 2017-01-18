Mayor Steve Fulop Jersey City to Deliver State of the City Address

Mayor Fulop to Deliver 2017 State of the City Address in All Six Wards; Series of Speeches Will Highlight Results of First Term and Initiatives for 2017

Mayor Steven M. Fulop will deliver the 2017 State of the City Address in a series of speeches to be held in each ward, taking the message to the residents to emphasize the important role each community and individual plays in the progress Jersey City is making.

The speech, the final of his first term in office, will highlight administration results, which have included stable taxes for three years, bringing the police department to over 900 officers for the first time in 20 years, investment in areas off the waterfront, and the creation of more affordable housing than any prior administration.

“While there are many initiatives we can discuss that affect the entire city, like stable taxes, public safety, and increasing open space, each ward has its own unique issues and characteristics,” said Mayor Fulop. “By delivering a speech in each ward, we have the ability speak about citywide issues and drill down on ward specific issues that matter to community members.”

The State of the City Addresses will take place at 6:30 p.m. on each of the following dates: