Opening of Application Process for the 2017 Jersey City Summer Internship Program Announced by Mayor Fulop

More than 3,000 young Jersey City residents have participated in the JC Summer Works Initiative

Jersey City Summer Internship Program (JCSI), a youth employment initiative started by the Fulop administration in 2014 that connects Jersey City public high school students to paid internships at the city’s leading companies and institutions while also earning academic credit was announced today by Mayor Steven M. Fulop that the opening of the online application process has begun. JCSI is a part of the city’s broader Jersey City Summer Works initiative, which has provided summer employment and enrichment for more than 3,000 young people in city departments and agencies, corporations and nonprofits since the initiative began.

In its fourth year, JCSI has provided over 175 Jersey City public school students with high-quality summer internships.

“This program was one of the first ones we implemented and is vitally important as it offers our youth opportunities with local corporations that previously had not existed,” said Mayor Fulop. “It is opportunities such as these that help young people gain experience, develop their skill set, and build their professional network that will open many doors in the future.”

Developed by the Jersey City Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC), in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office and the Jersey City Public Schools, JCSI is part of the city’s broader Jersey City Summer Works initiative, a comprehensive, multi-program youth employment and enrichment initiative that has served more than 3,000 young people from across Jersey City.

JCSI offers students the opportunity to receive professional exposure to industry leaders across a diverse range of companies and institutions, including finance, manufacturing, health care and the hospitality industries. The program enables participants to experience firsthand professions driving Jersey City’s economic expansion and development. Students accepted into the program are placed in six-week internships and they work four days a week, and participate in weekly career training seminars every Friday that enable them to successfully navigate the work environment.

“In addition to its strong record of placing Jersey City public school students in competitive internships, JCSI has measurably improved their career horizons,” said Mayor Fulop. “Jersey City is fortunate to be home to a wide range of private sector companies and non-profit institutions who share a deep commitment to engaging the community and helping young people reach their full potential.”

Admission to JCSI begins with the online application, which requires students to submit, among other information, a transcript, report card, letter of recommendation, résumé, and three essays by March 6, 2017. Students who submit complete applications will then be interviewed by representatives of participating organizations. Applicants will be notified whether they have been accepted to the program in May 2017. As in prior years, application information sessions will be held at local public schools during January and February.

JCSI continues to garner praise from students and participating companies and institutions. In 2016, 97 percent of responding supervisors reported that their intern was an appropriate match for their team, while 94 percent of students reported that they grew in each of a variety of skills over the course of the program. Participating companies have included JP Morgan & Chase, Scynexis, Inc., Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Fidelity Investments, Women Rising, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Goya Foods, Hyatt Regency Investors Bank, Jersey City on the Hudson, Saint Peter’s University, Mack-Cali Realty Corp., New Jersey City University, Jersey City Medical Center, Eastern Millwork, Inc., SUEZ Water, Tropicana, Liberty Science Center, United Way, and many more. This year, JCSI seeks to serve even more students and to welcome new businesses to the program.

All Jersey City public high school students who reside in Jersey City and are enrolled in their junior year are encouraged to apply, using the following link: https://jcsiprogram.wufoo.com/forms/jersey-city-summer-internship-program-application/

If you would like to suggest a company to host interns, please contact the JCSI team at jcsiprogram@jcnj.org or visit our website at www.jerseycityyouthworks.org to learn more about the program.