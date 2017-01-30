Lincoln Association Jersey City Marks 152nd Anniversary Celebration Year

The Lincoln Association Jersey City will celebrate the 152nd anniversary of its founding at the annual tribute to Abraham Lincoln on his birthday, Sunday, February 12, 2017.

At 1 P.M., President, John J. Hallanan III, Esq., will host the 88th annual monument ceremony in honor of the Great Emancipator. A wreath will be laid at the statue of Lincoln at the entrance to Lincoln Park at Kennedy Boulevard and Belmont Avenue, Jersey City. Following Presentation of the Colors by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department and the Pledge of Allegiance, Dr. Jules Ladenheim, past president of the Association, will deliver Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

At 5 P.M., the Association will host its annual dinner at the Casino-in-the-Park, Lincoln Park, Jersey City. The featured speaker will be Ron Soodalter, noted author and member of the Board of Directors of the Abraham Lincoln Institute headquartered in Washington, D.C. Dr. Ladenheim will deliver the address Lincoln made at the Sanitary Fair in Baltimore on April 18, 1864.

The banquet is open to the public and tickets may be purchased for $95.00 each through the website www.thelincolnassociationofjerseycity.com, by e-mail from lincassocjc@gmail.com, or by mail to 111 Gifford Ave. Jersey City NJ 07304. Please request tickets by February 1, 2017.

The Lincoln Association is the oldest continuously operating group in the United States honoring Lincoln. It was formed shortly after Lincoln’s assassination in 1865 and then has held a banquet in Jersey City every year on his birthday, February 12. Over the decades many figures of national importance have addressed the Association including people from the military and political worlds, historians, educators and civil rights leaders.