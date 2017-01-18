KRISPY KREME JERSEY CITY HOLDS FACTORY HIRING EVENT

Krispy Kreme Jersey City will hold a Factory Hiring Event on Friday, January 19th, and Saturday, January 20th, Monday, January 23rd, and Tuesday, January 24th, from 10 am to 3 pm at 95 Columbia Drive, Jersey City. As part of their expansion plan into North Hudson the Winston Salem North Carolina company plans to open 5 more locations in North Jersey over the next several years which will add to their almost 300 Krispy Kreme shops in 41 states.

Job opportunities available in Jersey City are in the the following areas:

Retail Counter Specialists

Barista’s

Production Specialists/Processors

Supervisors

Office Managers/Support Staff

Asst. Managaers/ Managers/GM

for more information email krispykremejerseycity@gmail.com