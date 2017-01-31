Jazz Legend Jimmy Cobb Drums It Up for Harborside Series

Jersey City, NJ. On Wednesday, February 8th, the International Jazz Quartet takes the stage at the Harborside Atrium to spice up your lunchtime with acclaimed drummer and elder statesman Jimmy Cobb. Cobb, who has performed with fellow icons of jazz like Wes Montgomery, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, and Dizzy Gillespie, just to name a few, is probably best known for his contribution on the Miles Davis masterpiece “Kind of Blue.” The performance begins at 11:30AM and goes until 1:30PM.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Mack-Cali on the Jazz at Harborside Series,” says RiverviewJazz.org’s Executive Director Bryan Beninghove. “It’s a fantastic location, and we have some incredible bands featuring legendary artists like Jimmy right here in Jersey City!” Ilene Jablonski, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mack-Cali, wholeheartedly agrees: “This series is the product of an exciting community partnership formed to bring world-class entertainment to the residents and tenants of Jersey City.”

The Jazz at Harborside Series is a new lunchtime performance that happens one Wednesday a month at the Harborside Atrium (147 Harborside Financial Center Platform) from 11:30AM to 1:30PM. Its purpose is to showcase America’s original musical art form by featuring top talent and local legends that have made names for themselves and even made some history in the world of jazz. The first performance took place on January 18th and featured Hudson County’s own Craig Handy on the tenor saxophone alongside his band, 2nd Line Smith.

Up Next:

· March 8th – The Jerome Jennings Group

· April 12th – The Matt Chertkoff Trio, featuring Houston Person

RiverviewJazz.org is a nonprofit organization committed to making jazz accessible to modern audiences through events, fundraisers, and their annual jazz fest.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a premier NJ waterfront and transit-based office owner and a regional owner of luxury multi-family properties in the Northeast, as well as one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REITs).