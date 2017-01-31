Jazz Legend Jimmy Cobb Drums It Up for Harborside Series

The Jazz at Harborside Series is a new lunchtime performance that happens one Wednesday a month at the Harborside Atrium (147 Harborside Financial Center Platform) from 11:30AM to 1:30PM. Its purpose is to showcase America’s original musical art form by featuring top talent and local legends that have made names for themselves and even made some history in the world of jazz. The first performance took place on January 18th and featured Hudson County’s own Craig Handy on the tenor saxophone alongside his band, 2nd Line Smith.
Up Next:
· March 8th – The Jerome Jennings Group
· April 12th – The Matt Chertkoff Trio, featuring Houston Person
RiverviewJazz.org is a nonprofit organization committed to making jazz accessible to modern audiences through events, fundraisers, and their annual jazz fest.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a premier NJ waterfront and transit-based office owner and a regional owner of luxury multi-family properties in the Northeast, as well as one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REITs).
For more information see www.riverviewjazz.org