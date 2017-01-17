JANUARY 2017 ARTScene / Cultural Happenings in & around Hudson County  

Cultural Happenings in & around Hudson County

VISUAL ARTS

HAMILTON SQUARE NORTH CONDOMINIUMS, 232 Pavonia Ave, JC. Opening Reception: Wed, Jan. 18, 6-8 pm: SHARED GAZE, UNCOMMON VISION, paintings by Jeanne Tremel and Eliot Markell.

LITM, 140 Newark Ave, JC. www.litm.com. Opens Tues, Jan. 3, 7-11:30 pm. Mia Buchanan’s UTOPIA. Mia Buchanan was born in Japan where she studied academic art and graphic design and continued her education at Parsons in New York. “Human imagination is a tremendous weapon for peace of mind. Imagination allows for correct decisions and responses. Imagination develops the fight against discrimination and hate.” $6 drink specials all night.

107 BOWERS GALLERY & ARTSPACE, 107 Bowers Street, C2, JC, (201) 280-04821, kd@107bowersgallery.com. Opening Sun, Jan. 14, 2-5 pm through Feb. 1: THE COLLINS BROTHERS: A RETROSPECTVE. Octogenarian artist Myles Collins and his brothers Noel and Bill exhibit paintings along with Myles’ whimsical sculptures, works that go back to his days as a commercial artist in NYC. “Myles, 88, has lived in Jersey City Heights since 1963. He is a retired NYC commercial artist who continues to create every day, whether its paintings, sculptures or pen & ink drawings.” (See the inside artist feature on Myles Collins in this RVO issue.)

VICTORY HALL DRAWING ROOMS, 180 Grand St, JC. (201) 823-93923; drawingrooms.org. Opens Fri, Jan 20 – Sun, Feb. 6. Hours: Fri, 4-7 pm; Sat & Sun, 12-6 pm. THE BIG SMALL SHOW featuring the work of more than 100 artists. Meet artists on 1/29; 2/4, and 2/12, 3-5 pm.

PROTO GALLERY, 66 Willow Ave, (Neumann Leather Building) HOB. Through Jan. 29: MYSTERIANS. “This show is an exploration of work by Michael Kukla, Jackie Mock, and Suzanne Goldenberg. Proto Gallery is a contemporary art space founded by artist Nick De Pirro. It exhibits new work in all media by emerging and mid-career artists in a 2,500 sq. ft. main exhibition space and auxiliary video projection room.”

BARSKY GALLERY, 48 Harrison St, HOB. (888) 465-4949; barskyallery.com. BARSKY GALLERY’S WINTER EXHIBITION. “The rotating collection is a showcase of recent works by gallery-represented artists, embodying an eclectic mix of contemporary original art priced for every budget.” Winter hours: Mon & Tues, by appointment; Wed-Sun, 11 am-6 pm.

BOOK READING/SIGNING

WORD JERSEY CITY bookstore, 123 Newark Ave, JC. Tues, Jan. 17, 7-10 pm, Gay Talese presents HIGH NOTES. “Join Gay Talese for a celebration of his newest book: selections from six decades of an illustrious writing career. When Gay Talese left THE NEW YORK TIMES in 1965 to write for ESQUIRE, he brought with him a journalistic style entirely his own, which combined his literary sensibility and craftsmanship with a talent for cultural observation and an interest in American everyday life–in taboo topics and overlooked truths.”

KID STUFF

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER, 222 Jersey City Blvd, JC. www.lsc.org. Sat, Jan. 14, 10 am-12 noon: MAKERLAB: ELECTRONIC SEWING. “Join us in Liberty Science Center’s MakerLab where kids will use 3-D printers to create their own custom glowing bookmark, flag, or bracelet. Students will learn the science behind electronic sewing and take their creations home. To book your spot, call (201)253-1310 or email sales@lsc.org. Availability is limited. LSC’s new MakerLab boasts 3D printers, a vacuformer, and everything else you need for hands-on designing and creating.”

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER, Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Boulevard, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Through Jan 8, 2017: CURIOUS GEORGE: LET’S GET CURIOUS! “Letting curiosity and inquiry be their guides, children explore familiar buildings and locales from the “Curious George” books and television series on PBS Kids. The exhibit presents key concepts in science, math, and engineering, which are woven throughout the exhibit. Activities invite children to learn like Curious George does—through direct experience and problem solving!”

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER, Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Boulevard, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Tues-Fri. 12:30, 2, & 3:30‌ pm; Sat. & Sun, 10 & 11:30 am & 4:30 pm. EARTHFLIGHT 3D. “Fly wingtip to wingtip with some of the world’s most charismatic birds. On their fantastic journeys, the birds visit some of the most spectacular animal events and locations on Earth. Our 300-seat Joseph D. Williams 3D Science Theater offers shorter running Real D 3D Digital Films are suitable for all ages. These movies pack lots of great action into 20 – 40 minutes.”

SHAKE YOUR GROOVE THING

FOX AND CROW, 594 Palisade Ave, JC. Fri, Jan. 20, 10 pm-12 midnight;

SWINGADELIC: LIVE IN THE PARLOUR. “Swingadelic began in 1998 as the neo-swing movement was cresting. Upright bassist Dave Post gathered his jazz & blues playing friends together to play engagements at New York City’s Supper Club, Swing 46 and Windows on The World, the former restaurant atop the World Trade Center. Swingadelic has maintained a residency for six years at Maxwell’s in Hoboken where it performs every other Monday as a ten piece “little big band.” The group performs as a quintet doing a Duke Ellington program in Hudson schools.

BRIGHTSIDE TAVERN, 141 Bright St, JC. Mon, JAZZ JAM; Tues & Wed: KARAOKE; Thurs: OPEN MIC NIGHT; Fri: COMEDY; Sat & Sun: Brunch, DANCE, KARAOKE, OPEN MIC.

ARTS FUNDRAISER

ART HOUSE PRODUCTONS, 136 Magnolia Ave, JC. Sat, Jan 28, 8-11:55 pm: Art House presents the 11th Annual SNOW BALL. “SNOW BALL is a ‘black tie creative’ gala to benefit Art House’s innovative arts programs, and features live music, light fare, open bar, silent auction and a festive arts-friendly crowd. 8 pm, Welcome and Hors d’oeuvres; 8:30, Silent Auction and Live Music by Manouche Bag; 9:15, A Toast to Art House; 9:30, Best Dressed Contest; 9:45, DJ George “Soul” Fernandez; 10:30, Silent Auction closes. Tix: $90 in advance; ($100 at the door). $150 VIP ticket gives access to a private reception at Art House from 7 pm-8 pm. This exclusive event includes champagne, a private concert by a cappella group Cabaret Sauvignon, a gift bag, and a first-look tour of the Snow Ball silent auction items.”

SHAKESPEARE IN JC

JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER, Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Ave, JC. www.jctcenter.org. Opens Thurs, Jan 26, 7:30 pm. HAMLET, directed by Javier Antonio González. “It is bitter cold. Rank corruption festers at the center of power, indulging in excess while war looms on the horizon. Denmark is a prison, and for Hamlet there is no way out but through murder, suicide, or madness. Featuring Michael Barringer, Brooke Bell, Laura Butler Rivera, Jon Froehlich, Jorge Luna, Tania Molina, Pedro Leopoldo Sánchez Tormes, Veraalba Santa, David Skeist, and Anne Gridley as Hamlet. For tix go to ticketfly.com.”

OUT OF TOWN HAPPENINGS

THE NEW VICTORY THEATER, 229 W. 42nd St, NYC. www.newvictory.org. Jan 6-15, OH, BOY! “Simeon: fourteen, awkward, a brainiac. Morgan: eight, also awkward, also a brainiac. Venice: five, adorable. Orphaned and alone in the world, they make a vow to never be separated. Enter Balthazar: 26, handsome, gay and the kids’ older, immature half-brother they never knew they had. He’s also their only hope for staying together. But is Balthazar ready to give up his irresponsible party boy ways to become their guardian? Honest and heartrending, OH BOY!, based on the book by Marie Aude-Murail, is a one-man tour de force exploring what it means to be a family, and the importance of pulling together when faced with some of life’s most devastating moments.”

NEWARK MUSEUM, 49 Washington St, Newark, NJ. (973) 596-6550; www.newarkmuseum.org. Now on view, 1st Fl, North Wing; NATIVE ARTISTS OF NORTH AMERICA features more than 100 rarely exhibited objects from throughout the United States and Canada. “NATIVE ARTISTS OF NORTH AMERICA celebrates the great diversity of styles, media and creativity of Native artists and places them in the broader context of American art. Among the works on view include expertly woven Pomo baskets, exquisite hand-made items of dress from across the continent, and Southwestern pottery and textiles. Other highlights include works by the Haida master carver Charles Edenshaw and Pueblo painters Fred Kabotie, Tonita Peña and Awa Tsireh. Additional works by contemporary Native American artists are installed in adjacent galleries, including recent acquisitions by Jeffrey Gibson and Preston Singletary.”

