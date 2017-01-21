Hudson County Community College Announces the Opening of ‘Hip-Hop Utopia: Culture + Community’

The exhibit celebrates the art and influence of the hip-hop movement.

Hudson County Community College’s first exhibit of the new year presented by the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Department of Cultural Affairs is one of the most unique and explores a cultural phenomenon, hip-hop.

The exhibit, “Hip-Hop Utopia: Culture + Community” was curated by Michelle Vitale and Fred Fleisher, and may be viewed from Monday, January 23rd through Tuesday, February 21st in the College’s Benjamin J. Dineen, III & Dennis C. Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Avenue in Jersey City. The exhibit and all of the related events are open to the entire community and there is no charge for admission.

Since its inception, hip-hop has given a voice to the marginalized and disenfranchised. Today, the park jams have evolved into a global community of bold expression that influences and provides commentary on current issues including culture, ethnicity, class, and gender.

The exhibition features artists Karlos Carcomo, Raphael Gonzalez and street art aficionado among others. Mr. Carcomo’s work has been exhibited throughout New York City, including Artists’ Space, The Brooklyn Museum, PS1 Center for Contemporary Art, El Museo del Barrio and Queens Museum of Art. Photographer Raphael Gonzalez (aka Zurbaran 1) has created visually dynamic images of street art that primarily focus on artists at work for several years. Mr. Gonzalez often collaborates with the street artists he photographs; his work has included some of the world’s most renowned graffiti artists, including Giz, Trans 1, Noir, and Fumero. The popular graffiti-focused art blog, STREETARTNYC, which is curated by Lois Stavsky, will be digitally featured in the Gallery as part of the exhibit. STREETARTNYC has been recognized for capturing some of the greatest graffiti from around the world.

The “Hip-Hop Utopia: Culture + Community” exhibit will also include artists and community partners Grove Street Bicycles, Chilltown Collective, and artist Yishai Minkin, as well as Hudson County Community College alumni Freddy Samboy, Alex Melo, Eligio A. Rosa and Karon Clerk.

An exhibit reception is scheduled for Tuesday evening, January 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a panel discussion with exhibit artists and community members titled “Utopia or Bust,” on Wednesday, February 8th from noon to 2 p.m.

A two-part listening session, “Turntable Tuesdays,” featuring Jersey City-based DJs Kevlove and Unkle Chip will take place on February 7th and February 21st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Finally, those who visit the exhibition may sign up for a chance to win a graffiiti’d, fat-tire bicycle donated by Grove Street Bicycles.

Located on the top floor of the HCCC Library, the Benjamin J. Dineen, III & Dennis C. Hull Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (The Gallery is closed on Sundays.)

Additional information on “Hip-Hop Utopia: Culture + Community” may be obtained by emailing Gallery@hccc.edu.

###