DAVID BOWIE BIRTHDAY BASH CELEBRATE AT LITM JERSEY CITY

David Bowie Birthday Bash hosted by LITM, 140 Newark Ave, JC. www.litm.com . For the third straight year, the folks at LITM will gather to celebrate David Bowie’s birthday — and for the first time, to pay tribute on the first anniversary of his tragic passing.

David Bowie touched all our lives with music, art and stardust. Gather with your fellow cat people, young dudes and rebel rebels to remember his legacy.

FEATURING

— Live concert by Bowie tribute band Heroes at 7 p.m.!

— Bowie-themed cocktails all night

— Face painting and photography with Colleen and Nicole

— Bowie cat swag by Love, Liesel

— Bowie dance party with DJ Sexy Lexy!

— And more!

Party runs from 5 p.m. to close. Bar opens at 3 p.m.on Sun, Jan 8,