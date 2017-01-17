Cat Colony Rescued From 24th Street Home in Bayonne

A Cat Colony was rescued recently from an abandoned home on 24th Street in Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis made the announcement recently after receiving word from City Council Secretary Beth Polera in late 2016 that at least forty cats were living without humans in the home, Mayor Davis asked that the problem be addressed immediately. City Community and Cultural Affairs Officer Dorothy Roszkowski, a member of the CARE Organization, set up a visit to the house with volunteers. The house, which is in foreclosure, is owned by a bank in Florida. The bank gave permission to Roszkowski to enter the building to help the cats.

The volunteers counted forty cats in the home. They had not been fed for some undetermined amount of time. The group trapped the cats humanely, and moved them to a secure location. Of the original group of forty animals, eight died of starvation, due to the lack of food since the departure of their previous human owners. Roszkowski and others brought the animals to local veterinarians and animal hospitals. Ten of the remaining thirty-two cats have been vaccinated and spayed or neutered. One of the animals required a tooth extraction. This process has prepared them for adoption by permanent owners. Having been abandoned in a cold house, some of the animals have upper respiratory issues. However, in general, the cats are in good health.

Mayor Davis thanked the City of Bayonne’s Health Division for helping to coordinate activities with the various parties involved with the cats. He also credited the City’s animal control contractor, NJ Animal Control and Rescue, for providing traps and animal carriers, extracting the cats from the house, and transporting the cats to People for Animals in Hillside. The latter organization has spayed and neutered cats, and has assisted with finding people to foster or adopt the animals. According to Roszkowski, NJ Animal Control and Rescue has provided an employee to assist the City with the cats “every step of the way.”

The cost of providing initial healthcare has cost an average of $100 per cat. Funds are needed to provide healthcare services to the other twenty-two cats. The CARE Organization has set up a post office box to receive donations to pay for veterinary services for the animals. Anyone interested in donating to assist the cats should write a check payable to The CARE Organization, P.O. Box 4252, Bayonne, NJ 07002. Please write “24th Street Cats” in the memo portion of the check to ensure that your donation will go to this particular group of animals.

Some local businesses have already offered their help. International Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Carepoint Health, Ken’s Marine, and other local businesses have been assisting the animals. More business supporters would be welcome.

The CARE Organization also needs various supplies to help the cats. These items include blankets, cleaning supplies, paper towels, cloth towels, dry food, wet food, and kitty litter. The group would also appreciate the services of additional volunteers. To discuss donations of goods or of time, please call 201-858-6011, in order to coordinate activities with the organizers.