Best bars New Jersey brought to you by our friends over at Have A Night blog recently listed the following post. We thought it was worth repeating and have posted here for your information.

If you live or plan on visiting Jersey City this list is must-go- visit list Enjoy and let us know what you think.

http://haveanight.com/lifestyle/851710521-8-jersey-city-bars-make-list-of-best-bars-in-nj-including-1-spot