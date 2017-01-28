Bayonne Bridge Construction Update

Bayonne Bridge Construction updates are provided by Mayor James Davis City of Bayonne and the Port Authority on the Bayonne Bridge construction project.

Building trades workers are installing the fire and electrical systems inside the bridge.

On the new roadway from 6th Street o the bridge’s main span, workers are continuing to install lighting, drainage systems, electrical systems, the barrier wall, and other roadway-related structures.

Workers cut grooves into the bridge’s roadway, beginning a round of activity on January 19, and continuing to February 8. The hours of work will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In February, storm water system work will be done around Pier N15 between 5th and 6th Streets. This work is expected to be completed by February 15.

For the next several weeks, the construction project will require bridge closures during various daytime and nighttime hours. Beginning at some point in March, only nighttime closures will be needed. Details of the schedule will be announced.