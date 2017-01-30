Bayonne Accepts Donation of 11 Sets of Firefighter Turnout Gear From IMTT

Mayor Jimmy Davis and Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver announced that that City accepted the donation of 11 sets of firefighter turnout gear from IMTT.

Representatives of IMTT including Terminal Manager Michael Morganti presented Mayor Davis, Fire Chief Keith Weaver, and Deputy Fire Chiefs Stephen Peterson and William Bartos with turnout gear valued at nearly $30,000.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and shows just how exceptional IMTT is as a corporate neighbor,” said Mayor Jimmy Davis. “This turnout gear is critical for keeping our firefighters safe when they come in contact with hazardous conditions in the course of their duties.”

“Safety is of utmost importance, and this gear will go a long way in keeping our firefighters safe. Many thanks to IMTT for their continued partnership with the Fire Department and City of Bayonne as they support our efforts,” said Chief