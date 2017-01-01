Dining

87Best Bars New Jersey-23 from Hudson County

87 Best bars New Jersey was a recent post on Patch which took its data from Foursquare’s likes and dislikes and customers level of satisfaction .

Jersey City’s Lucky 7 ranked number 1, however, 22 other bars in Hudson County also made the list. 

Eight were from Jersey City and another Fifthteen from Hoboken

Here is a list of the Hudson County Bars:

Lucky 7 Tavern Jersey City, New Jersey
Fox & Crow             Jersey City 

Healy’s Tavern       Jersey City 

Northern Soul        Hoboken 

The Pet Shop          Jersey City

Iron Monkey           Jersey City

City Bistro               Hoboken 

The Stewed Cow Hoboken 

10th & WIllow      Hoboken 

Black Bear               Hoboken

Brass Rail                 Hoboken

The Ale House      Hoboken 

O’Hara’s Dwntwn   Jersey City

Dorian Reds            Jersey City 

Madison Bar & Grill Hoboken 

Green Rock Tap & Grill            Hoboken 

Willie McBrides          Hoboken 

The Dubliner                 Hoboken 

The Coffee Shop         Jersey City

Tally Ho                             Hoboken 

Let us know what your favorite restaurant or bar is in Hudson County and perhaps we can do a future article.

