87 Best bars New Jersey was a recent post on Patch which took its data from Foursquare’s likes and dislikes and customers level of satisfaction .

Jersey City’s Lucky 7 ranked number 1, however, 22 other bars in Hudson County also made the list.

Eight were from Jersey City and another Fifthteen from Hoboken

Here is a list of the Hudson County Bars:

Lucky 7 Tavern Jersey City

Fox & Crow Jersey City

Healy’s Tavern Jersey City

Northern Soul Hoboken

The Pet Shop Jersey City

Iron Monkey Jersey City

City Bistro Hoboken

The Stewed Cow Hoboken

10th & WIllow Hoboken

Black Bear Hoboken

Brass Rail Hoboken

The Ale House Hoboken

O’Hara’s Dwntwn Jersey City

Dorian Reds Jersey City

Madison Bar & Grill Hoboken

Green Rock Tap & Grill Hoboken

Willie McBrides Hoboken

The Dubliner Hoboken

The Coffee Shop Jersey City

Tally Ho Hoboken

Let us know what your favorite restaurant or bar is in Hudson County and perhaps we can do a future article.