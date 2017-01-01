87 Best bars New Jersey was a recent post on Patch which took its data from Foursquare’s likes and dislikes and customers level of satisfaction .
Jersey City’s Lucky 7 ranked number 1, however, 22 other bars in Hudson County also made the list.
Eight were from Jersey City and another Fifthteen from Hoboken
Here is a list of the Hudson County Bars:
Lucky 7 Tavern Jersey City
Fox & Crow Jersey City
Healy’s Tavern Jersey City
Northern Soul Hoboken
The Pet Shop Jersey City
Iron Monkey Jersey City
City Bistro Hoboken
The Stewed Cow Hoboken
10th & WIllow Hoboken
Black Bear Hoboken
Brass Rail Hoboken
The Ale House Hoboken
O’Hara’s Dwntwn Jersey City
Dorian Reds Jersey City
Madison Bar & Grill Hoboken
Green Rock Tap & Grill Hoboken
Willie McBrides Hoboken
The Dubliner Hoboken
The Coffee Shop Jersey City
Tally Ho Hoboken
Let us know what your favorite restaurant or bar is in Hudson County and perhaps we can do a future article.