14A Construction Project Updates New Jersey Turnpike

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Reconstruction of Toll Lanes 11 & 12 continues.

During the weekend of 02/03/17, Toll Lanes 11-13 will open and Toll Lanes 8-10 will close.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

During the weeks of 01/23/17 and 01/30/17, new VMS and other remaining sign structures will be installed at night on the Hudson County Extension. Lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be utilized to perform the work. Work to be supported by NJ State Police.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

Continue new roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street.

Continue deep bridge foundation construction in dedicated work zones. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet.

On Saturday, 01/28/17, the southbound Route 440 Jughandle at Pulaski Street will be temporarily closed, 7:00AM to 4:00PM, for bridge demolition operations. Traffic wishing to go to Pulaski Street or northbound Route 440 will be detoured to 30th Street. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police.

During the week of 01/30/17, bridge demolition work will be performed in the Route 440 Jughandle Island during the day. Work will be supported by Bayonne PD.

During the weeks of 01/30/17 and 02/06/17, bridge demolition operations will be performed at night over southbound and northbound Route 440 respectively. Work will be supported by Bayonne PD.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Ramp roadway construction continues.

Continue new bridge pier construction for the new structure to southbound Route 440.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

