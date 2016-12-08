New Jersey Turnpike 14A Construction Update

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and its contractors have provided updated information about the construction around the Exit 14A toll plaza. The news items in this update cover activities through mid-December 2016. In the toll plaza, renovation of the existing toll utility building continues. Reconstruction continues on Lanes 11 and 12.On the ramps between the toll plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE), during the week of December 12, sign structures near the corner of Avenue B and 58Street, the corner of Avenue C structure and Garfield Avenue structure (by the PSE&G sub-station) will be installed at night from the Turnpike roadway. Also during the week of December 12, the new variable message signs spanning the Newark Bay Bridge will be installed at night with other sign structure installations. At the northern end of Avenue E, in the area of the roundabout, during the weekend of December 9, traffic will be shifted from the old connector bridge to the new connector bridge and connector ramps. Traffic to the toll plaza from Port Jersey Boulevard may be diverted to Interchange 14B from Friday, December 9, at 8:00 p.m., to Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 p.m., to accommodate the traffic shift. During the week of December 12, bridge demolition operation will resume in the former Daibies gas station area across from East 51Street. During the weekend of December 16, northbound Avenue E traffic will be detoured to a temporary alignment in the old Daibies property area. Bridge demolition will take place over northbound Avenue E and the roundabout. During the week of December 19, deep foundation drilling will resume for new bridge piers (columns). On the new connector bridge between the toll plaza and Port Jersey Boulevard, new bridge deck construction is continuing. Please be advised that pedestrian usage of the connector bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. In order to assist the public during construction, a shuttle bus service will be available fromweekdays with bus stops at Broadway & 55th Street, as well as Industrial Avenue and Port Jersey Boulevard. At the intersection of Route 440 and Pulaski Street, ramp roadway construction is proceeding. Bridge pier (column) construction is continuing in the Route 440 median. In the ramp area east of Route 440, structural steel is being completed for the ramp bridge over Pulaski Street