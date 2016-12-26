Events, General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY DECEMBER 30th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT TWELVE  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 4th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night December 30th visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music

Butero’s    Bridge Art Gallery  The Rock Pub  KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 

Perk Up Cafe’     MezCal Kitchen       Planet Wings   Hendrickson’s

 La Guardiola   Bella Sorrellas Restauant     Chances Lounge

The Vic Tavern 

Music on broadway bayonne

 

