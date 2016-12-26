MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY DECEMBER 30th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT TWELVE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 4th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night December 30th visit one of thesse fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music

Butero’s Bridge Art Gallery The Rock Pub KP Sarelli’s Restaurant

Perk Up Cafe’ MezCal Kitchen Planet Wings Hendrickson’s

La Guardiola Bella Sorrellas Restauant Chances Lounge

The Vic Tavern