The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) and member businesses part of the UEZ are currently hosting a weekly event MUSIC ON BROADWAY. Now in its fourth week the event has provided restaurant goers some incredible music while they sit and eat in their favorite haunts. Most of these restaurants and venues have never had entertainment before the program and the public has enjoyed it to date. The concept for the event was first started when the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone hosted Monday Music at the Museum a monthly series which brought bands into the Bayonne Commuinity Museum this past spring. The series organizer Terry Young along with Dee Dee Bottino of the Bayonne UEZ have put together a talented group of 20 musicians who on a weekly basis rotate within the 18 various venues .

BUTERO.......184 Broadway...5:30pm

ORVILLE DAVIS

K.P. SARELLI'S RESTAURNT... 241 Broadway...7:00pm

BILL SACKS

PERK UP CAFE'......317 Broadway...6:30pm

TERRY HAMAN

BIG APPLE ...414 Broadway...6:00pm

DAVE WATSON

MEZCAL KITCHEN...482 Broadway...7:00pm

THREE COMPADRES

PLANET WINGS...589 Broadway...7:00pm

DOMINO EFFECT

BELLA SORRELLA 1020Broadway...7:00pm

ISAAC EZEKIEL

VIC TAVERN 107 Hobart Ave...5:00pm

MEYERS &CARRINGTON

BCB BANK 595 AVE C...3:00pm

BILL MEEHAN

For more information call 201-858-6357