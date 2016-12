CAREPOINT DRIVE: CarePoint Health held a toy donation/clothing drive for the Bayonne Board of Education Special Services Department.

Those pictured include Bayonne Schools Superintendent Patricia McGeehan (fourth from left); Catherine Shull-Fernald (center), CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center Chief Operating Officer; and Mohammad Shozub (fifth from right), CarePoint Site Manager, Patient Experience Department.

https://www.carepointhealth.org

www.bboed.org/domain/38